KZN health expert urges govt to improve COVID-19 communication

DURBAN - A leading public health expert in KwaZulu-Natal is calling on government to improve its communication on the coronavirus.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, who heads the school of public health and nursing at UKZN, said that this would assist government in gaining support in its bid to fight the virus.

Moshabela said that government’s strategy had clearly shifted from the reasons given when the lockdown was first implemented.

Professor Moshabela said that at first, there was an interest in testing pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients but that has since changed.

He said that this meant that government had adopted a strategy that allowed for the virus to spread and that government needed to be upfront about its reasons for doing so.

"Government has accepted that there is a certain degree of spread that is going to be allowed in society."

Moshabela said that government must highlight challenges relating to the scarcity of surveillance and testing resources.

"I don't think it's intentional and I don't think that that strategy is explicit, that it's a response to the limitation of resources."

He also appealed to members of the scientific community to avoid publicly debating some issues pertaining to the coronavirus, saying that this contributed to confusion among the general public.

