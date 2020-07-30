Kraaifontein community leader hopes CoCT can find solution to land matter

Land invaders have been rebuilding shacks in Bloekombos after their structures were torn down by law enforcement over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein community leader has written to the City of Cape Town hoping that it can find a temporary solution to land occupation in the area to avoid further violent clashes.

Community activist Linda Phito said that most of those occupying the land were backyard dwellers who'd lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The city has stopped law enforcement from evicting our people and pursuing our people. The community members are working with the city to find a solution to this matter."

