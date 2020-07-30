King Madzikane II: I went against what Khusela said about PPE contract

King Madzikane II has told the SABC that he signed a contract with the Gauteng government for PPE without consulting his wife, Khusela Diko, who is the President's spokesperson.

JOHANNESBURG – King Madzikane II says he initially went against his wife's advice to pull out of the personal protective equipment (PPE) tender process.

He said when she expressed concerns about a conflict of interest, he asked for the contract to be cancelled.

The King has reiterated that despite delivering the required equipment, he was not paid.

On Wednesday, the couple issued a statement to clarify the circumstances around the PPE contract.

“She was uncomfortable initially, and I went ahead against what she had said. Later on she came back and said: ‘Look, I insist that you must not go ahead with this contract because I am in the office of the President, I am in the employ of the state’. And then I had to consider that.”

They said the decision to get into business with government was an error of judgment.

