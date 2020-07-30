Gunmen involved in killing of Eerste River girl allegedly wore police uniforms

That's according to a community leader with knowledge of the incident in Heather Park on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged that the gunmen who fired the shots that killed a three-year-old girl in Eerste River were wearing police uniforms.

Police have not yet responded to claims that the attackers were in SAPS uniforms.

It's understood that the 3-year-old girl was sitting outside her home with her parents when three gunmen opened fire on them.

Chairperson of the Concerned Residents Against Crime group, Julian Unthank, said that the shooters were dressed in police uniforms.

"The father tried to protect the child by running into the house but it was already too late. The opposition gang that is operating in the area then heard about all the shots in the area and they retaliated on these guys."

It's not clear who they were targeting but the girl was hit in the head.

Unthank said that the community had been plagued by ongoing deadly gang battles and police were not doing enough to curb the violence in the area.

The anti-gang unit, however, reacted quickly to the shooting and arrested five suspects that same night on firearms charges.

