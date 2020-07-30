20°C / 22°C
Gauteng health officials encouraged by 100,000 COVID-19 recoveries

With the coronavirus peak expected to hit soon, the provincial Health Department said the recoveries showed its interventions were working.

FILE: Teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite Gauteng being the epicentre of COVID-19 infections in the country, provincial officials on Wednesday said that they were encouraged by the number of recoveries, which had passed the 100,000 mark.

With the coronavirus peak expected to hit soon, the provincial Health Department said that the recoveries showed its interventions were working.

The department said that out of a total of 74,106 contacts traced, over 53,000 people had completed the isolation process and had no symptoms of the coronavirus.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said that this was a sign that they were doing something right.

“Gauteng registered 62% COVID-19 recoveries surpassing the 100,000 mark. The provincial Health Department is deeply encouraged by the rising numbers of recoveries,” Kekana said.

The province said that it was working on improving the speed to resolve unallocated cases as it now had over 5,000 such cases.

Two hundred and forty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the national toll to 7,497.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that over 11,000 new infections were detected in the past 24-hour cycle, taking the number of known cases in the country to over 471,000.

The recovery rate is now at 63%, with almost 298,000 people having recovered so far.

