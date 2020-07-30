Gauteng health officials encouraged by 100,000 COVID-19 recoveries

With the coronavirus peak expected to hit soon, the provincial Health Department said the recoveries showed its interventions were working.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite Gauteng being the epicentre of COVID-19 infections in the country, provincial officials on Wednesday said that they were encouraged by the number of recoveries, which had passed the 100,000 mark.

The department said that out of a total of 74,106 contacts traced, over 53,000 people had completed the isolation process and had no symptoms of the coronavirus.

GAUTENG PROVINCE REGISTERS 62% COVID-19 RECOVERIES, SURPASSING THE 100K MARK: @GautengHealth is deeply encouraged by the rising numbers of recovered COVID-19 cases in the province. Total number of confirmed cases as of 28th July 2020 sit at 164 548, with 102 519 recoveries. pic.twitter.com/KzmcbnWLpp — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) July 29, 2020

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said that this was a sign that they were doing something right.

“Gauteng registered 62% COVID-19 recoveries surpassing the 100,000 mark. The provincial Health Department is deeply encouraged by the rising numbers of recoveries,” Kekana said.

The province said that it was working on improving the speed to resolve unallocated cases as it now had over 5,000 such cases.

Two hundred and forty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the national toll to 7,497.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that over 11,000 new infections were detected in the past 24-hour cycle, taking the number of known cases in the country to over 471,000.

The recovery rate is now at 63%, with almost 298,000 people having recovered so far.

