Gauteng ANC to refer Masuku, Diko to integrity commission over PPE tender claims

The PEC held a special meeting on Wednesday night amid a growing storm around Masuku and Diko and their respective spouses.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) has resolved that both Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko be referred to the party's integrity commission over allegations of corruption and interference in COVID-19 tender interference.

Both couples have denied any illegal conduct in the awarding of a contract for the provision of personal protective equipment to Royal Bhaca Projects, a company owned by Diko's husband, amaBhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe.

The king said that no money was paid to his company.

The matter is among more than 100 cases that are currently being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

