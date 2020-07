Former acting national police commissioner Phahlane has been fired

Khomotso Phahlane had been on suspension since 2017 and was charged with fraud in connection with a police tender.

JOHANNESBURG - EWN has been reliably informed that former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has been fired.

An internal police finding has found he should be dismissed with immediate effect.

