Families of 3 murdered KZN women decry police inaction in their cases

Three victims, aged between 16 and 25, were found dead after disappearing in a local sugarcane farm in as many months. It’s suspected that a serial killer was behind the deaths, including that of a 41-year-old woman three years ago.

DURBAN - The families of the slain women from Umthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Wednesday said that they were disappointed by the lack of communication from the police probing the mysterious deaths of their daughters.

The latest decomposed body of a woman who died under mysterious circumstances in Umthwalume was that of 23-year-old Nelisiwe Dube who had been reported missing in June and was found by hunters in a local sugarcane field earlier this month.



It was in the same area where the bodies of relatives, 25-year-old Akhona Gumede and 16-year-old Nosipho Gumede were found in April.

Family spokesperson Nene Gumede said that the last time her family heard from the police was when the bodies were found.

“We are scared because it’s really not safe. The local Hibberdene Police Station is not helpful. It will be better if we get police from another area who will be able to patrol in the community,” Gumede said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker on Wednesday confirmed that they were looking into the possibility of the same killer being involved in the killings. He maintained that police were working tirelessly on the cases.

