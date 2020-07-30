Dlamini-Zuma: Alcohol sales ban won't be in place for longer than necessary

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that government would regularly evaluate the ban as it wants to limit the impact it's having on the economy and livelihoods.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that the liquor sales ban would not be in place for longer than was necessary.

The ban was brought back over two weeks ago, almost out of the blue.

And it's drying up the alcohol industry.

But it may be too late for this sector as many jobs have been lost.

The ban is being challenged in court.

The Southern African Agri Initiative is going to court next month and it's called the ban irrational and unreasonable.

In court papers, the minister explains that it considered a wide range of empirical evidence as to whether a temporary prohibition was an appropriate tool to alleviate the burden caused by the rapidly increasing rate of COVID-19 transmission.

She added that it was a short-term measure taken until the rate of infections slowed down or was stopped.

