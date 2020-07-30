COVID-19 fight far from over despite decrease in deaths - WC Health officials

Western Cape Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that the plateauing of COVID-19 deaths was not happening at the same pace in every area.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape health officials said that there were signs that the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to decline in some areas.

However, despite decreases in mortality and hospitalisation data, they said that the fight against the disease was far from over and new flare-ups should be prevented at all costs.

Of the more than 91,600 infections in the province, more than 76,800 have recovered.

Provincial health officials have been using various barometers to track the trajectory of the pandemic.

Experts have looked at the rate of positive COVID-19 tests, the number of new deaths, the number of hospitalisations and the number of infected healthcare workers.

"There's a different pattern of the stabilisation for rates of death, therefore a different pattern for the epidemic. Deaths are a reflection of how the epidemic is growing over a period of time."

Premier Alan Winde said that all residents should still actively fight to curb the spread of the disease.

"We ask every single person in this province to join us in taking on their own individual responsibility to be part of making sure we keep this curve as flat as possible over the next few months and that we don't let a second wave come through."

Officials said that as a result of the province's targeted testing strategy focusing on vulnerable groups, they'd been able to prevent a testing backlog.

