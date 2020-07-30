Concerns over wine sector jobs growing as lockdown alcohol sale ban continues

Vinpro said that in addition to scores of people that had already been laid off from work as a result of COVID-19 regulations, an estimated 18,000 more jobs could be lost.

CAPE TOWN - There's a growing concern about job safety in the local wine industry as a ban on the sale of alcohol remains in place.

Agri Western Cape industry representative, VinPro, and the Southern African Agri Initiative met with local wine producers last week to discuss the impact of a second alcohol sales ban on the wine industry.

VinPro said that the industry had suffered a loss of revenue of R4.5 billion over the past 14 weeks.

The non-profit company said that in addition to scores of people that had already been laid off from work as a result of COVID-19 regulations, an estimated 18,000 more jobs could be lost.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Agri Initiative has decided to approach the Northern Gauteng High Court on 18 August in a bid to have the ban on the sale and consumption of wine in restaurants set aside. The application is supported by 13 other applicants from the wine industry.

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom: "The ban is a potential disaster for an important agricultural sector and the interests of primary producers and the wine value chain must be protected at all costs."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.