CoCT to embark on online public engagements about future of District Six

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Wednesday said that it was taking it’s planning for the rebuilding of District Six online.

The city is starting a database for people who want to be part of the rebuilding process that will be open to claimants, residents, civic, and NPOs, and anyone else with an interest in the project.

The rebuilding of the iconic neighbourhood has been tangled up in red tape and court battles, but while national government addressed restitution issues, their local counterparts were preparing for future planning.

The Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt, said that there would be a series of programmes and public engagements that would form part of the process.

“An important milestone for this upcoming process is the permission granted by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform for the city to use the District Six Development Framework of 2012 as the foundation for the imminent engagements and collaboration with residents.

“A lot of work was done in preparing the 2012 framework and this will be the basis for the drafting and refinement of a final Local Spatial Development Framework for District Six in the coming months,” Marian Nieuwoudt said in a statement.

At the same time, the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform is preparing sites for the construction of houses for the beneficiaries.

Marian Nieuwoudt added: “An agreement between the city and the department will now follow, outlining the roles and responsibilities for the future planning and implementation of the District Six community with a strong focus on the history and memory of the site, social justice, and restoration.

“The process of developing a neighbourhood plan or Local Spatial Development Framework will be undertaken in collaboration with the District Six community, other residents, and interested and affected parties. The programme and upcoming engagements will be made public in due course, once we have obtained approval from the local subcouncil to commence with the public participation process. It is anticipated that the approval will be granted by the end of next month.”

