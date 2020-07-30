CFO and other officials in KZN Premier’s office out on bail in graft case

Four officials from the Premier's office and a businessman face charges of fraud and corruption relating to a tender fraud allegation to the tune of R24 million.

DURBAN – Four officials in the office of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and a businessman have been released on bail after appearing in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court for alleged tender fraud.

The alleged fraud amounts to millions of rand.

The accused include chief financial officer (CFO) Mboneni Cibane and Nomusa Zakwe, a personal assistant to a senior manager in the office of the premier.

This comes amid concerns of widespread corruption at high levels of government.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Kara said: “The CFO and other officials in the office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal are amongst five people that appeared before the Durban specialised commercial crimes court today. They face charges of fraud and corruption relating to tender fraud amounting to R24 million.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.