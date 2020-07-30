ANC in Gauteng admits corruption claims against deployees harming its image

A special provincial executive committee meeting was held earlier today after reports of irregular procurement of COVID-19 resources in the province involving top government officials.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has admitted that claims of corruption against its deployees in government continue to harm its image and jeopardises the public’s trust in the organisation.

A special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting was held earlier on Thursday after reports of irregular procurement of COVID-19 resources in the province involving top government officials.

A tender bonanza, as the ANC describes it, has raised questions over the party’s members in government as more claims of corruption in the awarding of tenders in the province are made.

The meeting discussed the controversial awarding of a personal protective equipment contract worth over R100 million to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband, Amabhaca King Madzikane Diko.

Since the story broke, the Diko family and that of Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, Loyiso, have confirmed they shared a close relationship, which raised further questions about the proximity and conflict of interest.

ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said the party had to carry out its processes while law authorities investigated the contracts.

“It has satisfied that the comrades have been able to clarify issues relating to the procurement process. But the PEC felt that there is a need to have a conversation on the allegations.”

Both Masukus have been placed on a leave of absence for four weeks while Diko volunteered to step aside during the investigations.

