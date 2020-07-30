Almost 1,000 old age home residents in WC recover from COVID-19

Last month, at least 30 old age homes were affected by the coronavirus and the department then set aside over R2 million to address the issue.

CAPE TOWN - There are now more COVID-19 recoveries in old age homes in the Western Cape, aaccording to the Social Development MEC.

Social development said almost a 1,000 old age home residents had recovered from COVID-19.

One-hundred-and-seventy-two are still infected.

Earlier this month, the department recorded 334 infections and 700 recoveries.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said although there had been an increase in recoveries, interventions must continue to safeguard this vulnerable group.

Spokesperson Joshua Chigome said: “Officials have been working tirelessly around the clock to provide support for the prevention and management of COVID-19 within both funded and unfunded old age homes.”

Fifteen thousand masks and 50 litres of sanitiser have been distributed to old age homes across the province.

Specialised training has also been provided for carers.

