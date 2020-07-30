Acting Health MEC Mamabolo ‘confident’ Gauteng will turn tide on COVID-19

Jacob Mamabolo was appointed to the post on Thursday, with Bandile Masuku placed on special leave after being implicated in a personal protective equipment procurement scandal.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo said he was confident that the province would manage to turn the tide on the COVID-19 pandemic as the country's economic hub approached the peak of the outbreak.

Mamabolo was appointed to the post on Thursday, with Bandile Masuku placed on special leave after being implicated in a personal protective equipment procurement scandal.

The acting MEC will have to juggle the new role with his current post as Transport MEC.

He said while both tasks were demanding, he had trust in the team working to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“We will walk this complex road. With the leadership of the Premier, the MECs, the HODs and all of us, I am quite confident that we will be able to turn the corner and continue the good work.”

More than 168,000 cumulative infections have been recorded in Gauteng.

That's the highest tally of any province the country.

