A hit that sticks: Master KG’s Jerusalema hits #4 on Shazam global chart

JOHANNESBURG - Jerusalema continues to ride the wave of global success.

The chart-topper has reached a new peak on the 'Shazam global top 200' at number four this week.

Duo, Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode have recently been enjoying attention from fans across the world.

Master KG said he was incredibly proud of the success the song had amassed.

“I am so happy, it’s a dream come true for Jerusalema to be top four on Shazam global charts. I’ve always adored other artists being on the charts and now it’s my turn. It’s a really exciting moment.”

The music video has gained over 54 million views since its release in December last year.

