Zulu calls on young people to collaborate with state to address social ills

The minister was speaking during the launch of the government-to-government programme, that's aimed at encouraging social behavioural change among young people.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called on young people to collaborate with the state in addressing South Africa's social ills.

It's an initiative with a million-dollar price tag.

These are funds that have been made available by the US government.

The project is aimed at conscientising young people between the ages of 10 and 24 years to make informed decisions about their lives even in the face of adversity.

Zulu said the target is to have a collaborative approach to solving young people's challenges: “The partnership between the Department of Social Development and the US Aid, must not only focus on economic benefits, which come in the form of funding. Our partnership must be maintained with the need to bring behavioural change among our people.”

