'We have failed ourselves', says Modise on ANC leadership

Speaking at late ANC veteran Andrew Mlangeni’s Soweto home on Tuesday, Modise admitted that the current ANC leadership had been a disappointment.

JOHANNESBURG – National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Tuesday said the best tribute to the late African National Congress (ANC) veteran Andrew Mlangeni would be for the governing party’s leaders to self-correct.

“The two of them, both Denis Goldberg and himself after Ahmed Kathrada left, took it upon themselves to correct our steps and they did not keep quiet and they challenged us,” she said.



Modise, a member of the ANC’s highest decision-making body the national executive committee (NEC), made the remarks at the late struggle stalwart’s Soweto home.

“I think we have failed ourselves; we have failed our children… Andrew [was] beginning to be frail and yet he spoke out about wrongdoing, [it] made some of us be determined to be unpopular if we have to speak up,” Modise said.

Mlangeni passed away last week at the age of 95. He was the last of the Rivonia Trialists and he had spent 26 years on Robben Island.

Mlangeni is being laid to rest on Wednesday morning at the Roodepoort cemetery. His funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus.

The ANC’s leadership accompanied Mlangeni’s coffin into his Soweto home on Tuesday and reflected on how he served as their conscience and a corrective father. Modise was among those present.

The ANC was criticised for the large number of people who were allowed to gather outside the Mlangeni family home.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was lashed on social media for sharing images showing the large crowd at a time when government had prohibited funerals to 50 people or fewer.

MEC MASUKU SHOULD STEP ASIDE - ZIKALALA

Meanwhile, the ANC Veterans League said the party’s resolutions required Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku to step aside amid allegations of tender corruption in his department.

The health MEC and his wife Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku have been accused of influencing procurement processes linked to the COVID-19 relief funds.

Masuku has denied any wrongdoing and insisted he had no say in procurement matters.

Members of the ANC Veterans League were among mourners gathered at the home of Mlangeni.

The league’s Snuki Zikalala said that Mlangeni died unhappy about how the ANC was running the country and dealing with corruption.

He said the ANC Veterans League was particularly concerned about the allegations of tender irregularities involving COVID-19 funding.

“The ANC’s resolutions at the Nasrec conference made it very clear that if there are allegations that a member is facing or you are found wanting, you must step down. So, we as veterans believe that if there are allegations that involve the misappropriation of funds, he should step aside, clear his name, and come back,” Zikalala said.

He said that the veterans had instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure those who are found guilty of corruption are prosecuted.

