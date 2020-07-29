WC sees decline in COVID-19 infection rate, new evidence shows

This is evident in relation to new cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's COVID-19 infection rate is slowing down.

Provincial head of health, doctor Keith Cloete, hosted a virtual media briefing on Wednesday: “The yellow bar at the bottom is public sector critical care, the red bar is private sector critical care and in both. We always said those two will be critically stretched and even in those two, there has been a decline. So, the public and private sector critical care has more capacity now over the last two or three weeks rather than going up.”

The province has had almost 3,000 COVID-19 deaths, while more than 76,000 people have recovered.

Cloete said one in every three tests now yields a positive result: “It’s also a reasonably good sign that we have more negative tests relatively to what was previously.”

