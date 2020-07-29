20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
Go

WATCH LIVE: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service

ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus and he will then be buried at the Roodepoort cemetery.

Dignitaries attend the funeral service of ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni at the UJ Soweto Campus on 29 July 2020. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
Dignitaries attend the funeral service of ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni at the UJ Soweto Campus on 29 July 2020. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passed away last week at the age of 95. He was the last of the Rivonia Trialists and he spent 26 years on Robben Island.

Mlangeni is being laid to rest on Wednesday morning at the Roodepoort cemetery. His funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus.

WATCH: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA