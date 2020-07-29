Premier Winde condemns land grabs, vandalism in Cape communities

At the start of the week police arrested 45 protesters linked to demonstrations in Steenberg, Bishop Lavis, Mamre and Atlantis.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has urged law enforcement agencies to apprehend violent demonstrators.

Winde's response comes following daily reports of disruptive protests playing out in communities in recent days.

These acts of public violence included stone-throwing, tyres being set alight, and several roads being barricaded.

A truck was also set alight in Bishop Lavis following the removal of illegal structures in the area.

Winde said the violent acts will not be tolerated.

“It doesn’t help the cause at all if we destroy the property of the people... I think of a school or a clinic. A clinic that was set up, in this instance, to help during this pandemic – two days into operation, it gets trashed and burnt. It is unacceptable, we can’t allow it.”

The premier said the lockdown period should also not be used as an opportunity to commit crimes.

“I know there are illegal land grabs. Now we know that during COVID-19 it is not possible to evict someone from a property or a dwelling. But it is illegal and absolutely unacceptable to use this lockdown period for illegal land grabs and criminality. I condemn that absolutely.”

