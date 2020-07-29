UCT decides to complete 2020 academic year through remote teaching

Some performing arts students and others undertaking practical blocks will return to campus in a phased approach.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has decided to finish the 2020 academic year through remote teaching.

Some performing arts students and others undertaking practical blocks will return to campus in a phased approach.

The institution's Elijah Moholola said there may be a few other exceptions: “The faculties of engineering as well as built environment, as well as sciences, are managing their calendars in a slightly different manner due to their specific requirements. However, they will also be teaching remotely during the second semester.”

Second-semester exams are set to begin mid-November and end in December.

He said in some cases, students may be invited to return to residence: “We are aware that many students wish to return to university residences. We need to manage the students’ needs, the health risks and availability of safe spaces under lockdown conditions. Therefore, we will continue with a phased approach for the return of students where possible.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.