SA's consumer inflation inches up to 2.2% y/y in June

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.5% in June from -0.6% in the previous month.

Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation quickened to 2.2% year-on-year in June from a 15-year low of 2.1% in May, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.5% in June from -0.6% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was 3.0% year-on-year in June compared with a rate of 3.1% in May. On a month-on-month basis core inflation quickened, to 0.3% from -0.2% in May.

