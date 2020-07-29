20°C / 22°C
SA records 190 more COVID-19 deaths as infection recovery rate creeps up

These latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 7,257.

A crew of a private ambulance service in Port Elizabeth wear personal protective equipment on 11 July 2020 ahead of checking on a patient affected by COVID-19 coronavirus at her home. Picture: AFP.
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and ninety more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 7,257.

The Health Ministry said that another 7,000 infections had been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, pushing the number of known cases in this country since march to almost 460,000.

The recovery rate is up now at 62.5%, which means more than 287,000 people have so far recovered.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

