SA records 190 more COVID-19 deaths as infection recovery rate creeps up

These latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 7,257.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and ninety more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said that another 7,000 infections had been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, pushing the number of known cases in this country since march to almost 460,000.

The recovery rate is up now at 62.5%, which means more than 287,000 people have so far recovered.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 459 761, the total number of deaths is 7 257 and the total number of recoveries is 287 313. pic.twitter.com/tG3bgDsMu2 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 28, 2020

