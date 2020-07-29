20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
Go

S. Africans stressed about health, finances during COVID-19 pandemic - survey

Eighty-five percent of the respondents said that their finances had been directly affected by COVID-19 and that they needed financial and emotional help.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An online survey conducted by a debt rescue company has again underlined just how stressed South Africans are about the pandemic and the associated lockdowns.

Of those who responded to the survey, 96% reported feeling stressed about either their health or their finances.

Eighty-five percent of the respondents said that their finances had been directly affected by COVID-19 and that they needed financial and emotional help.

Debt Rescue's COO, Annaline van der Poel, said that more than 10% reported payment holidays introduced as a result of the pandemic and the lockdown wouldn't help get them out of the debt hole.

"That is quite a big shock because this is an assumption that you just need a small breather but 11% are saying that would be able to pay. In the worst-case scenario, we're sitting with retrenchments on the cards for quite a few consumers already, so they won't be able to pay in any case. It's very tough."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA