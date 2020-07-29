S. Africans stressed about health, finances during COVID-19 pandemic - survey

Eighty-five percent of the respondents said that their finances had been directly affected by COVID-19 and that they needed financial and emotional help.

CAPE TOWN - An online survey conducted by a debt rescue company has again underlined just how stressed South Africans are about the pandemic and the associated lockdowns.

Of those who responded to the survey, 96% reported feeling stressed about either their health or their finances.

Eighty-five percent of the respondents said that their finances had been directly affected by COVID-19 and that they needed financial and emotional help.

Debt Rescue's COO, Annaline van der Poel, said that more than 10% reported payment holidays introduced as a result of the pandemic and the lockdown wouldn't help get them out of the debt hole.

"That is quite a big shock because this is an assumption that you just need a small breather but 11% are saying that would be able to pay. In the worst-case scenario, we're sitting with retrenchments on the cards for quite a few consumers already, so they won't be able to pay in any case. It's very tough."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.