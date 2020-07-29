Ramaphosa: Mlangeni’s death marks the end of an era

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the funeral service of struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni, adding that South Africans must ask themselves what will define the new era.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the late Andrew Mlangeni understood his responsibility to challenge the abuse of power and the plunder of state resources.

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Mlangeni's funeral at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus on Wednesday.

The last of the Rivonia Trialists died last week at the age of 95.

The president said Mlangeni’s passing marks the end of an era.

“His passing does indeed mark the end of an era; we must ask ourselves what now? What shall define this new era? Adherence to the values of his glorious movement – revolutionary discipline? Will it be an era and age of increasing prosperity for all?”

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a friend of the Mlangeni family and director of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation, Malose Kekana, told mourners that the best way for the president to honour the struggle icon would be to give the African National Congress integrity committee more power.

“If you wish to honour the memory of Ntate Mlangeni, I propose that you spearhead a change of the ANC constitution to make the integrity committee an independent constitutional structure that does not report to the NEC, to conference.”

WATCH: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.