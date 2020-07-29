Police confident all those involved in Brand family murders have been arrested

The daughter’s body was found in the North West on Tuesday just hours before her parents were found dead in the Northern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrest of five suspects linked to the robbery, kidnapping and murder of the Brand family.

The search for the bodies of an elderly couple and their daughter began on Sunday.

Following an extensive investigation, Elzabe Brand’s body was found in a veld near Taung in the North West alongside one of the family’s stolen vehicles.

The bodies of her parents, 83-year-old Danie and 79-year-old Breggie Brand, were dumped in an open field in Takaneng in the Northern Cape.

The police’s Vish Naidoo: "We will be having post-mortems conducted on all three of the victims to determine the actual cause of death and that will definitely form part of our evidence but for now, we are trying to keep as much information as possible close in the interests of the investigation."

Police are confident that all those involved in the crime have been arrested.

