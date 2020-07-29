Plato says meeting with Minister Sisulu over CT housing needs 'fruitful'

On Tuesday, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu met with Mayor Dan Plato to work out how to synchronise their response to backyard dwellers and the land destitute.

CAPE TOWN - The Human Settlements minister and the City of Cape Town have recommitted themselves to come up with a more "comprehensive plan" to address housing needs in the city.

On Tuesday, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu met with Mayor Dan Plato to work out how to synchronise their response to backyard dwellers and the land destitute.

Over the past few weeks, there's been a string of land invasions and protests over housing, many that have turned violent across Cape Town.

With Cape Town's housing shortfall at over 355,000, hundreds of thousands of people in and around the city are getting increasingly restless.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato presented their plans responding to COVID-19 and the broader issue of human settlement to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

She welcomed it and responded with an overall plan that sought to cover the various land needs for the people of the Western Cape.

Sisulu said that whatever plans were put in place were for those who were genuinely distressed and not opportunists and reaffirmed government's stance that land invasions would not be tolerated.

Mayor Dan Plato commented on the meeting: "She did say that national government was completely against land grabs. That was a plus and we're very pleased with the fact that she said that openly."

The mayor said that the meeting was fruitful overall and allowed his team to highlight some of the major underlying housing issues that need to be focused on.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.