Petrol price set to rise in by between 9 and 16 cents in August: AA

The AA is predicting petrol will be going up by between 9 and 16 cents a litre next month while you might have to fork out 48 cents more for diesel.

JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association (AA) is warning motorists to brace for another fuel price hike.

On the back of higher oil prices, the AA is predicting that petrol will be going up by between 9 and 16 cents a litre next month while you might have to fork out 48 cents more for diesel.

The AA's Layton Beard said the steady strengthening of the rand this month appears to confirm the view of some economists that the currency is undervalued.

“Although the rand has gained some strength against the US dollar in recent weeks, the rise in the international oil price is dragging the local fuel prices down resulting in predicted increases going into August. The AA’s forecast for the new month is an increase, up to 48 cents per litre for diesel and 43 cents for illuminating paraffin.”

