Petrol price impacted consumer price index - Stats SA

South Africa's CPI has increased slightly to 2.2% for June, from 2.1% in May.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (SA) said fuel prices were the main driver of changes to the consumer price index (CPI) from April to June.

There was a drastic decrease in the petrol price when the country went into a hard lockdown in March and April.

Stats SA chief director of statistics Patrick Kelly said: “So for example, we recorded negative 0.5 and negative 0.6 in April and May. This month, we have a positive 0.5% increase and again, it’s driven by the 7.5% increase in fuel prices between May and June.”

