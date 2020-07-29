Lesufi: Mistrust between ANC leadership and our people is growing daily

Addressing mourners at a special state funeral for late ANC veteran Andrew Mlangeni, Panyaza Lesufi lamented the state of the ANC amid corruption allegations involving some of its leaders accused of looting public funds meant for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – The deputy chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, on Wednesday warned that the freedom that anti-apartheid stalwart Andrew Mlangeni fought for could lose its character if the governing party failed to self-correct.

Addressing mourners at a special state funeral held at the UJ Soweto Campus for the late ANC veteran, Lesufi lamented the state of the ANC amid corruption allegations involving some of its leaders accused of looting public funds meant for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It would be disingenuous not to state the fact that the freedom you fought for may lose its character if we can’t act,” Lesufi said. “The struggle you waged may tend to be something if we don’t self-correct. The sacrifices that you made, if nothing drastic is done, may be fruitless.”

Lesufi, who is also the MEC for Education in Gauteng, said that never in the history of the ANC had South Africans doubted it’s leadership like now.

“Never in the history of our struggle have our people doubted us. Never in the history of our struggle that our people in their numbers are unhappy with the behaviour and conduct of some of our freedom fighters.

“Never in the history of our movement have our people been angered by our inward and self-centred approach to issues. The mistrust between the leadership and our people is growing daily,” he said.

In honour of Mlangeni – who was the last remaining Rivonia Trialists and had spent 26 years on Robben Island – Lesufi said that the ANC as a liberation movement needed to be renewed and dedicated to serving the interests of South Africans.



“Never in our history that greediness and corruption preoccupy the minds of our people. In your honour we need to let go of all these wrong things.

“Instead of fighting for the development of our people, we spend time fighting for positions. You saw it tata. Instead of fighting for the development of our country, we are surrounded by greedy vultures,” he said.

