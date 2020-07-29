NPA's Cronje delighted with amendments to state capture commission regulations

On Tuesday, the president signed off on the amendments to the commission's regulations, clearing the way for staff and investigators to share information and resources with their fellow corruption busters in government.

CAPE TOWN - Ammended regulations underpinning the state capture commission should make it easier to put those implicated behind bars.

The head of the unit tasked with building cases against those involved in state capture said that the change to the rules was an exciting development.

Investigating Directorate head, Advocate Hermione Cronje, said that law enforcement agencies like hers could now access evidence gathered by the commission’s investigators and piggyback on human resources.

"To find a reservoir of people that have been vetted, that have the skill and capacity to almost wholesale bring into the directorate and boost our very limited capacity is what I am excited about."

