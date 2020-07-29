Nathi Nhleko: 'I always acted in the interest of public as police minister'

JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has concluded his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry, insisting he always acted in the interest of the law and public while he was in office.



Nhleko told the commission on Wednesday that he’s surprised it hasn’t asked people, including Robert McBride who claim he captured the security and justice cluster, to provide evidence.

Nhleko spent the past three days answering questions about his fallout with Ipid on the Zimbabwe renditions and why he decided to hire law firm Werksmans to investigate Ipid when he found that there were two reports on the matter.



The one report recommended Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya be charged and the other exonerated them.

He explained what would have made sense to him: “In case there is a material shift, in other words, somebody made a statement implicating X but then turns around and says I was wrong. X wasn’t there and, maybe I lied.

Dramat, Sibiya and McBride were suspended while Nhleko was in office.

But he maintains that was simple employer-employee relations: “I always acted in the best interest of both the law and the public.”

The commission is expected to set a date for Nhleko to cross-examine McBride.

