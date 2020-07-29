Nehawu calls for thorough investigation into Gauteng PPE tenders

The union reacted to reports that presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband was awarded a R125 million tender for the provision of PPE by the provincial Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Tuesday called for a thorough investigation into the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Gauteng.

The union reacted to reports that presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband, amaBhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, was awarded a R125 million tender for the provision of PPE by the provincial Health Department.

The deal has come under intense scrutiny, with several organisations calling for a probe into how his company, which was allegedly only registered in 2019, scored the lucrative tender with no track record in the PPE business.

Diko has stepped aside from her government roles while the investigation is carried out.

Nehawu’s general secretary Zola Saphetha said that South Africans had a right to know what is happening.

“We have law enforcement agencies in South Africa that must investigate allegations of this nature, especially as they involve people stealing from the sick,” he said.

Diko and her husband have both denied any wrongdoing and Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has insisted that he had nothing to do with the tender.

