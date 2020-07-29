Mthethwa describes Candy Moloi as 'true embodiment of African heritage'

Moloi, who was popurlaly known as Vho-Makhadzi for her role in the local soapie 'Muvhango', died on Wednesday night at a Pretoria Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG – Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the South African arts industry has suffered yet another loss following the death of legendary actress Candy Moloi.

The renowned actress featured in many soapies but was best known for her starring role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC 2 soap opera, Muvhango – which won her a South African Film and Television Award in 2006.

Moloi died on Wednesday night at a Pretoria Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Tributes have since poured in on social media with many of her former castmates remembering her as a formidable performer.

The minister’s spokesperson, Masechaba Ndlovu, said: “She was a stellar linguist who taught us Tshivenda through the work that she has done. The minister has called her a true embodiment of African culture and heritage and a proud queen, who created a path for so many others to enter the industry.’

