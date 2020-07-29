MPs want probe into SABC contracts, raise concerns over corruption

Members of Parliament (MPs) believe contracts were at the centre of the SABC’s financial woes.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) focussed sharply on the extension and deviation of contracts on Tuesday when the public broadcaster briefed members of the committee.

Scopa will now ask the Auditor-General (AG) to perform a special audit on expansions and deviations on all contracts with a life span of 10 years or more at the SABC.

Committee member Bheki Hadebe said that he was highly concerned about matters in which deviations were used at SABC.

“It has the potential of unintended consequences, in the form of corruption, that you will have a contract for 10 years awarded to the same company,” Hadebe said.

EFF MP Veronica Mente told the SABC that the contract deviations from normal procurement processes were a sign of corruption.

“We should keep in our minds how SA Express today is being liquidated simply because of this same kind of corruption practices where inflation of prices becomes the order of the day,” Mente said.



