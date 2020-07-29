MPs turn down proposed water tariff hikes

Two portfolio committees said that due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, the water department and local government association needed to reconsider proposals to increase tariffs.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians have given proposed water tariff increases the thumbs down.

MPs want a downward adjustment in the proposed tariffs to be considered.

They added that they were aware of the impact this would have on municipal budgets but adding a further increase in prices would cause far-reaching damage to households and municipalities.

