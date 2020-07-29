Mbalula: People spontaneously gathered to pay tribute to Andrew Mlangeni

The African National Congress (ANC) has come under fire for breaching its own lockdown rules at a time when ordinary South Africans are having to obey them.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has reacted to criticism after posting pictures on social media clearly showing more than 50 people gathered outside the late Andrew Mlangeni's home.

Mbalula told Newzroom Afrika that people "spontaneously" gathered to pay tribute to the last of the Rivonia Trialists on Tuesday.

"The people came forward and the marshals tried to push them back but it was held up for about 10 minutes and the coffin was released into the house and everything came to normal. Nonetheless, the ANC would not gather people and seek to address them in an environment of the coronavirus."

Mlangeni passed away last week at the age of 95.

His funeral service is being held at the UJ campus in Soweto this morning.

He'll then be laid to rest at the Roodepoort cemetery.

