KZN gender activists vow to continue fight for justice after recent murders

DURBAN - Gender activists in Umthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast said they would increase pressure on the police to resolve recent murder cases, despite the arrest of one of their leaders.

Hlengiwe Gambushe of local feminist organisation, Umthwalume Women, was arrested on Tuesday after leading a march at the weekend, calling for greater police visibility in the area.

The demonstration was held in response to the mysterious deaths of three women in as many months.

Community members in Umthwalume suspect that a serial killer is operating in the area.

Two sisters were found dead in a sugarcane field in April.

Last month, a 23-year old woman was found dead in the same area.

All three women had been reported missing and lived within a six-kilometre radius.

Gambushe now faces charges of flouting lockdown regulations following the march she organised in protest to these killings.

She said the community would not stop fighting for justice: “The community is very angry at the police. They fail to do their job properly but easily target activists fighting for human rights.”

The police’s Jay Naicker said they were working tirelessly to resolve the cases, but the families of the deceased claim police are not keeping them updated on the matter.

