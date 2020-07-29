KZN ANC defend MEC after irregular expenditure exposed in dept

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala revealed last week that the Social Development Department had accrued R15.8 million in irregular expenditure during the lockdown.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday defended Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza following calls by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) for her to be held accountable over recent corrupt activities in her department.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala revealed last week that the department accrued R15.8 million in irregular expenditure during the lockdown.

The premier also revealed that provincial Social Development officials had procured blankets without a needs analysis being conducted.

It’s understood that disciplinary processes against implicated officials were under way.

The IFP said that the money could have been properly spent if the MEC had performed her oversight duties correctly, but the ANC disagreed.

ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that Khoza could not do much to stop the improper conduct.

"Comrade Nonhlanhla explained to us that like all other executive members, she was very concerned about the processes that were going on. But of course, she had to restrain herself and not get into a position where she’s going to be asking questions in procurement processes that were yet to be completed that may imply that she had a desire for this tender to be given to certain service providers," he said.



Ntuli insisted that it was not always easy for political deployees to detect improper conduct during procurement processes.

