It pained Andrew Mlangeni to chastise ANC in public, says Malose Kekana

Kekana says Mlangeni, who sat on the ANC's integrity committee along with other veterans, realised that the ANC did not take its own integrity committee seriously.

JOHANNESBURG – Director of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation, Malose Kekana, said it pained the struggle stalwart to chastise and correct members of the African National Congress (ANC) publicly.

Mlangeni was laid to rest at the Roodepoort Cemetery on Wednesday.

He was remembered at a funeral service at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus.

Mlangeni died last week at the age of 95. He was the last of the Rivonia Trialists and had spent 26 years on Robben Island.

Since Mlangeni death last week, the word "integrity" has been used repeatedly and has become almost synonymous with veteran. That's why it comes as no surprise that Mlangeni sat on the ANC's integrity commission along with other veterans.

But Kekana, a friend to Mlangeni, said he soon realised that the ANC did not take its own integrity commission seriously.

“He got pushed into the position due to the inaction of the NEC on implementing the recommendations of the integrity commission.”

He said being publicly critical of the governing party was very painful for the late struggle icon.

Kekana said the best way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to honour Mlangeni would be to give the ANC integrity commission more power.

GALLERY: In pictures, S. Africans bid farewell to Andrew Mlangeni

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.