Gauteng woman to have multiple amputations after pregnancy complications

The woman gave birth earlier this month but developed sepsis, which later morphed into gangrene in all her fingers, hands, and feet.

JOHANNESBURG - A 20-year-old mother who developed complications during her pregnancy will undergo surgery at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Wednesday where both her feet and her right hand will have to be amputated.

The young woman has already lost her left arm.

The woman gave birth earlier this month but developed sepsis, which later morphed into gangrene in all her fingers, hands, and feet.

Due to the strict COVID-19 regulations, she has not had any visitors and is now facing the difficult task of looking after her new-born alone.

Surgical registrar at the hospital, Dr Jo Carreira, said that the young mother would need all the help she can get.

“She going to need some sort of rehab prosthesesand we don’t really have good prostheses here in government [hospitals]. It’s very difficult and in short supply. I think what is probably going to be the most important thing for her and maybe for her baby, she can’t even hold her baby at the moment,” Carreira said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.