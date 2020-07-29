Gauteng ANC leadership to meet to discuss PPE tender corruption claims

Two of the ANC’s members in Gauteng, presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, have been implicated in a dodgy R125 million tender for PPE.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) in Gauteng is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss recent allegations of tender irregularities linked to COVID-19 relief funds involving its members.

Two of the ANC’s members in Gauteng, presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, have been implicated in a dodgy R125 million tender for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Although the contract was stopped, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is continuing to probe the deal, along with 89 other contacts, awarded by the Gauteng Health Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial ANC leadership is expected to discuss all the allegations levelled against its members at its special PEC meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Gauteng ANC spokesperson Bones Modise said that a report would be compiled on a way forward and what action should be taken.

Masuku has denied all allegations of influencing procurement processes levelled against him and claimed that he was not part of the decision-making process in awarding contracts.

It’s alleged that his wife Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku was a long-time friend of Diko, whose husband’s company was awarded the multi-million-rand PPE contract.

The Sunday Independent is reporting that the money was allegedly for a fundraising strategy ahead of the Johannesburg ANC regional conference at which Lugayeni-Masuku is expected to contest.

Diko and her husband have denied all the allegations, and she has taken a leave of absence.

