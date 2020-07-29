Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September'

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Cricket South Africa CEO, Jacques Faul, has told EWN Sport that he will most likely return to Northerns Cricket in September and that he is not resigning from his post.

Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation.

During his time in the CSA hot seat, Faul has had to deal with the suspension of cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fall out from cancelled tours as a result. At the same time, he oversaw the inaugural three-team cricket match, which raised R3 million for charity.

Speaking to EWN Sport, Faul explained his imminent departure.

"I was seconded to CSA from Northerns for initially six months and I've since agreed to stay on for a bit longer. I hope to time my exit in such a way that we have gone through most of our processes, including the AGM, so it looks like around September I will return back to Northerns," he said.

Faul added that his departure would have no bearing on Moroe returning or not.

"The suspended CEO matter still needs to be dealt with, so it's two different processes in a way. It doesn't influence him and if the matter is not resolved there will be another acting CEO but my leaving doesn't have an impact on him in anyway," he said.

Last week, CSA said in a statement that the board of directors had "received the first part of the forensic report which relates to Moroe".



"Using this report as a point of departure, the board has implemented a process that will provide finality to this unfortunate situation," the statement read.

