Eskom warns national grid under pressure due to high demand

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that the national grid is under pressure due to high electricity demand on Wednesday evening.

Eskom said four power units at Tukela Power Station have suffered breakdowns, adding more constrain on the system.

The power utility is pleading with residents to reduce consumption.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “While Eskom teams are hard at work to return these units to service, these capacity constraints are expected to persist for the rest of the week. We will update the country soon as the situation changes. We request your assistance in reducing demand, so that we may be able to supply the country during the peak demand period in the evenings.”

