Eskom resumes load reduction in parts of Gauteng, KZN and Mpumalanga

The utility said it was implementing the power cuts to avoid network overloading in areas prone to illegal connections.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is implementing so-called “load reduction” again on Wednesday morning in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga. The areas will be affected from 5am to 9pm.

The utility said it was implementing the power cuts to avoid network overloading in areas prone to illegal connections.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 28 July 2020

Provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and Mpumalanga



Please see below for provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected on Wednesday 29 July 2020 from 05h00 to 09h00. #EskomGauteng #EskomKZN #EskomMpumalanga pic.twitter.com/2pKZiK41N2 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 28, 2020

At the same time, Eskom said that pressure on its power generation system had eased. The power utility said that its technicians had managed to return several generation units to service after six of them tripped earlier this week.

“Pressure on the power generation system has eased this afternoon [Tuesday] as Eskom teams worked round the clock and successfully returned four generation units to service.

“These are a unit each at the Duvha, Tutuka, Matla, and Kendal power stations, which are all back online and contributing to the generation system today,” said Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha in a statement on Tuesday.

He added: “Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their assistance in helping us manage demand through the supply constraints. Even though the system is stable, we request customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to assist us in reducing the demand further.”

Eskom has managed to stave off load shedding for the past few weeks now, but its warning the system is under pressure which means the situation could change with very little notice.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.