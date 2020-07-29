De Lille: Vukela will face disciplinary hearing after irregular spending claims

De Lille said it would be chaired by a senior advocate who has not yet been appointed.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said an internal disciplinary hearing, looking into allegations of irregular spending by suspended director general Sam Vukela, would convene soon.

De Lille said it would be chaired by a senior advocate who has not yet been appointed.

The minister announced on Wednesday that she has placed the director general on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

Vukela is implicated in irregularities in relation to millions spent on official funerals by the department as well as questionable hiring practices.

De Lille said she wants the process to begin soon: “I’ve received a report from our internal investigative anti-corruption unit and crimes force, which investigated claims of irregularity relating to infrastructure for official funerals and the second report I received from the Public Service Commission.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.