#LandInvasion CT police on high alert as crowd gathers in protest-hit #Kraaifontein

CAPE TOWN – More than four hundred people have gathered on a piece of open land in Bloekombos in Kraaifontein.

The area has been contentious following land invasions, protests and clashes with police and law enforcement.

The area in question is opposite the Tygerberg Raceway.

Earlier city traffic's Richard Coleman also confirmed a large crowd was gathered in Khayelitsha.

"There is a gathering of approximately 1,000 people on an open field at the corner of old Faure Road and Mew Way. At this stage there’s no obstruction to the roadway. SAPS traffic and metro police are on scene."

The incidents come in a week of disruptive demonstrations across Cape Town.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said the City was doing all it could to prevent continued attempts to invade land and housing projects.

He said the ongoing attempts to invade land had threatened housing and human settlements projects to the value of over R1 billion.

Plato has met with Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu -who's agreed land invasion is an unacceptable alternative to backyarder disputes with landlords who may not evict tenants under lockdown, and this should be reported to SAPS.

"We said to the minister that we're looking at a site in Khayelitsha. They moved to a site where the council wanted to build houses for the disadvantaged in that area."

Plato said the battle comes with getting land invaders off a site to build homes for beneficiaries.

"It will take a long time to get people off the site and to get the legal people into the houses. They have been waiting for over 20 years."

