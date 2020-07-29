CT community reeling in shock after girl (3) killed in suspected gang shooting

According to police, three unknown suspects stopped in front of a house in Normandie Street in Heather Park shortly after 8pm and started shooting randomly.

CAPE TOWN – The Eerste River community is reeling in shock after a three-year-old girl was killed in an apparent gang shooting.

The incident occurred in Heather Park on Tuesday night.

The three-year-old girl was hit in the head and died in hospital.

Members of the police's anti-gang unit arrested five suspects, two of them teenagers.

The little girl’s death comes about a month after three-year-old Liam Petersen was killed in a gang shooting in Lavender Hill.

Liam was standing outside his Hillview home while his father was speaking to a friend, when gunmen opened fire on them.

The father ran into the house with his son, but the masked shooter followed them.

Liam died on arrival at a medical facility in Retreat. His father was wounded in the shooting.

